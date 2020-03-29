According to the latest reports by Iran’s health ministry, the death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak, officially known as COVID-19, in Iran has risen to 2,640 with 38,309 confirmed cases.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Sunday that 2,901 new cases have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 38,309.

Unfortunately, 123 coronavirus patients lost their lives in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 2,640, he added.

Some 12,391 patients infected by the coronavirus have so far recovered and been discharged from hospitals, according to Jahanpour.

He said that 3,467 patients are in critical condition.

According to the Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters session on Thursday, the social distancing project has been put into effect through serious from Friday and effective cooperation from all executive bodies in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus and will continue until April 3.

Source: Mehr News Agency