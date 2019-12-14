Saudi Arabia said Saturday three soldiers were killed along its border with Yemen.

The Saudi SPA news agency said one officer and two soldiers were killed in the southern Jazan region.

Authorities, however, did not provide details about the circumstances of the soldiers’ deaths.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led Coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Hundreds of thousands of Yemenis have been killed or injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Agencies