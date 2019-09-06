Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri received Friday morning a phone call from the French President Emmanuel Macron, who expressed his satisfaction with the progress accomplished towards launching the CEDRE investment projects, during the meeting of the French envoy Pierre Duquesne with Hariri.

Macron also stressed France’s commitment to Lebanon’s stability and security, the strengthening of its state and institutions and the importance of calmness on the southern border.

Hariri thanked Macron, during the lengthy call, for his efforts to contain the escalation after the Israeli attack on Beirut Southern suburb, and expressed Lebanon’s gratitude for the French leading role in the extension of UNIFIL’s mandate in Lebanon. He stressed Lebanon’s adherence to the full respect for resolution 1701.

Macron and Hariri agreed to pursue in-depth discussion on accelerating the implementation of the reforms and investment projects in Lebanon and ways of enhancing stability in Lebanon and the region, during their upcoming meeting on September 20 in Paris.

Source: NNA