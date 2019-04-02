Head of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement Sayyed Abdolmalik Al-Houthi condemned the “soft’ stances issued by the treacherous Arab regimes against US President Donald Trump’s decision on Golan.

Sayyed Houthi added that Trump’s use of expression “the milk cow” to describe Saudi indicates how US views all of its allies, warning against the American attempts to smear Islam via some of those who falsely allege to be Muslims.

Hailing the Iranian role in supporting Syria and Iraq against the takfiri attack, Sayyed Houthi stressed that this gives Tehran a strong position in the area.

Sayyed Houthi also threatened that the Yemeni army and popular committees would target Saudi and UAE regimes regardless of the fortunes they both spend in their coalition with ‘Israel’ and America.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led Coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Al-Manar English Website