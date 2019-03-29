Yemeni forces carried out a qualitative operation on Thursday, in which they managed to liberate nearly 100 military posts and a strategic mountain in Al-Dale’a front in the country’s south.

Al-Massirah Arabic TV channel reported the operation, quoting a statement by the Yemeni armed forces.

The statement said that at least 250 Saudi-led forces were killed or injured, adding that dozens others handed themselves over to the Yemeni allied forces.

The statement said that the operation lasted five days, adding that dozens of vehicles belonging to Saudi-led forces were damaged.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led Coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Al-Massirah (translated by Al-Manar English Website)