Iran has strongly condemned the Friday terrorist attack on two mosques in New Zealand, calling on the New Zealand government to identify and properly punish the perpetrators.

In a statement on Friday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Bahram Qassemi condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack on two mosques in New Zealand’s city of Christchurch, which left as many as 49 people killed and over 50 injured in the mass shootings.

Qassmei described the attack as “inhumane” and “barbaric”, calling on the New Zealand government to quickly identify the perpetrators of this racist act, and confront them by administering justice without any consideration.

“Any terrorist act, no matter where it occurs or by whom it is carried out or under whatever pretext and motives, must be condemned by all countries,” said Qassemi, adding “governments must not allow racist and anti-Islam sentiments to endanger the security and peace of the citizens of their countries.”

Source: AFP