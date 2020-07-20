Egypt’s parliament, or the House of Representatives, approved on Monday a presidential decree extending the state of emergency in the country for three more months starting from July 27, state-run Nile TV reported.

“The decision has been taken to face the ongoing dangerous health and security conditions in the country,” the general committee of the House of Representatives said.

According to the decree, “the armed forces and the police will take the necessary measures to fight terrorism and its finance, maintain security nationwide, protect public and private properties and preserve the lives of citizens.”

According to the Egyptian constitution, presidential decisions to renew the state of emergency must be approved by the country’s parliament.

Egypt’s president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi first imposed a three-month nationwide state of emergency in April 2017, following a twin bombing at two churches in the northern provinces of Gharbiya and Alexandria that killed at least 47 and wounded over 120 others. It has been constantly renewed in accordance with the constitution.

