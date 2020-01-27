The US Defense Department announced that a US soldier has died in eastern Syria.

In a release, the department said Saturday that a soldier, Antonio I. Moore, 22, from Wilmington, North Carolina, died Friday in Deir Ezzor Province.

Moore died “during a rollover accident while conducting route clearing operations,” and the incident is under investigation, according to the department.

Moore was assigned to 363rd Engineer Battalion, 411th Engineer Brigade, Knightdale, NC, the department added.

