Iran’s Parliament has unanimously passed a motion designating the Pentagon and all its affiliates as terrorists after the US military assassinated Lieutenant General Qassem Suleimani.

All the 233 lawmakers present at an open session of the parliament on Tuesday unanimously adopted the triple-urgency motion, which will amend an earlier law that labeled American forces based in West Asia — known as the United States Central Command [CENTCOM] — as a terrorist organization.

The amendment further urges the government to allocate 200 million € from the National Development Fund of Iran to the IRGC’s Quds Force, now led by Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani following General Suleimani’s martyrdom.

The initial version of the law was passed in April 2019 as a counter-measure against Washington’s blacklisting of the IRGC.

An introduction to the motion said the amendments were proposed “given the need for firm and swift action on the part of the government and the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran [following] the unwise and shameful move by the criminal US to martyr Lieutenant General Qassem Suleimani.”

Trump ordered a US drone strike early Friday on General Suleimani’s motorcade upon his arrival in the Iraqi capital at the invitation of the Baghdad government.

Following the vote, the lawmakers chanted ‘Death to America’ in condemnation of General Suleimani’s assassination, calling for decisive revenge against the US, as a massive funeral procession is underway in Kerman for the top defense thinker.

Source: AFP