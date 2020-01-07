Iran’s foreign minister says the “rogue regime” in Washington has only unleashed worldwide rancor against the US by killing the Iranian hero of fight against Daesh, General Qassem Suleimani.

“What the US has accomplished in its terrorist assassination of anti-ISIS [Daesh] heroes is to unleash global anti-US fury and a worldwide rancor—on a scale not seen in recent memory,” Zarif said in a Monday night tweet.

“End of malign US presence in West Asia has begun,” he added in his tweet.

Zarif’s tweet, posted along with photos of anti-US protest rallies in regional countries, came after angry protesters in Pakistan’s Karachi and India’s Kashmir took to the streets to condemn the US administration’s assassination of General Suleimani.

Hundreds of people in Kashmir shouted slogans against the United States as they staged a demonstration in the Muslim-majority region shortly after the Friday assassination.

Angry protesters in Karachi also gathered near the US consulate in Karachi to express their anger over the murder on Monday.

Anti-US and anti-Israeli sentiments were high in the rally, with protests demanding an end to the American military presence in the region.

In another tweet on Monday night, the Iranian foreign minister downplayed the US president’s recent threats to use force against Iran and bomb its cultural sites, and said the Iranian nation’s huge turnout in General Suleimani’s funeral ceremonies gave Trump a good response.

“Trump threatens Iran with violations of intl law— even war crimes such as use of force, ‘disproportionate response’ & bombing cultural sites. Iranian people responded today. Does he still hope to frighten them?” Zarif asked.

“Or realize he’s turned the US into a Rogue Regime?” he added.

Source: Iranian Agencies