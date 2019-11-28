Iraq condemned an attack on Iran’s consulate in the southern city of Najaf, the foreign ministry announced on Thursday.

In a statement quoted by the state news agency, the Iraqi ministry said Wednesday’s attack was “aimed at damaging the historical relations between Iraq and Iran and with rest of the countries.”

“Diplomatic missions operating in Iraq are highly respected and appreciated,” it added, stressing that the incident did not reflect Iraq’s perspective, Reuters reported.

The Iranian consulate in Najaf was stormed and set ablaze by Iraqi rioters on Wednesday.

The staff members at the Iranian consulate had been evacuated under heavy protection just before the building was set on fire.

Source: Agencies