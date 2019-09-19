National Defense Minister, Elias Bou Saab, on Thursday held a press conference, during which he announced the outcome of investigations into the attack of the two Israeli enemy drones on Beirut’s southern suburbs.

“The enemy drone violation of Beirut’s suburbs is the most serious since the July war of 2006; it proves that the Israelis have adopted a change of rules of engagement with Lebanon,” the Minister said.

“There have been 480 Israeli violations of resolution 1701 within the last two months, the most serious of which has been the explosive- loaded drones that passed over Beirut airport and endangered air traffic, and then headed to the city’s southern suburbs,” Bou Saab added.

“Several enemy planes were in the Lebanese airspace to control the path of the two drones; one of the two drones was carrying 4.5 plastic explosives and the second had eight engines,” the Minister explained, adding that the second drone followed the first one after 42 minutes to Beirut suburbs.

“The drone, which fell in the suburbs, is a sophisticated military one which aimed to attack the city of Beirut. It was launched from Habonim Airfield in ‘Israel’ and could be controlled via UAV,” Bou Saab added, confirming that the aim of the drone was to attack, not just tape footage or take photos.

He pointed out that Lebanon today was in a self-defense mode, deeming this is a legitimate right as per the government’s ministerial statement.

Moreover, the Minister denied any links between the issue of Israeli agent Amer al-Fakhouri and the Israeli drone attack.

“According to our information, the military court sentenced Fakhouri back in 1996 on charges of collaborating with the enemy,” Bou Saab said, stressing that the Lebanese army will not be lenient with any collaborator “who killed and tortured members of the resistance and prisoners.”

Source: NNA