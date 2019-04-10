Thousands of Sudanese protesters pressed on with their campaign against President Omar al-Bashir’s rule for a fifth day outside the army headquarters in the capital on Wednesday, witnesses said.

Crowds of demonstrators continued to throng the sprawling complex through the night, singing and dancing to the tunes of revolutionary songs, witnesses said.

“The night passed peacefully without any incident,” said a protester who had spent the entire night at the complex.

“We believe that the support from the soldiers on the ground and now the police is definitely growing.”

Source: AFP