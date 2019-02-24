Iran successfully tested a cruise missile on Sunday during naval exercises near the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s state media reported.

“On the third day of the … exercises, a Ghadir-class Iranian navy submarine successfully launched a cruise missile,” the official news agency IRNA reported.

This is the first time Iran achieves the know how to launch missiles from the depth of sea to surface targets. This system will surprise the enemies as they cannot identify the location where the missiles are launched, Mehr news agency reported.

Iran’s other submarines, the Tareq and the new domestically built Fateh (Conqueror) have the same anti-ship capability, IRNA quoted a military statement as saying.

Iranian naval forces on Friday started a massive three-day drill, codenamed ‘Velayat-97’, in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, in an area of two million square kilometers, from the Strait of Hormuz to the southeastern coasts of Makran, the Sea of Oman and the northern parts of the Indian Ocean, down to the 10-degrees latitude.

More than 100 vessels were taking part in the ongoing three-day war games.

Source: Agencies