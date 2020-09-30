The UN nuclear watchdog has inspected the second of two sites in Iran, as agreed with Tehran last month in a deal that ended a standoff over access, the agency said on Wednesday.

“As part of an agreement with Iran to resolve safeguards implementation issues specified by the IAEA, the Agency has this week conducted a complimentary access at the second location in the country and took environmental samples,” the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement.

Those samples and others taken at the first site will be sent to labs and analyzed for traces of nuclear material, the agency added.

Source: Reuters