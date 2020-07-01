He made the remarks in the online meeting of the UNSC held in New York on Tue. on submitting report of the UN secretary general regarding the implementation of UNSCR 2231 and reiterated, “one of the permanent members of the UN Security Council has violated the Resolution 2231 and threatens others to violate it.”

Efforts to replace US internal law with international law have effectively jeopardized international peace, Zarif emphasized.

He pointed to the US unilateralism on Iran’s nuclear deal, known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA], and added, “US unilateralism is the main reason behind holding the meeting. All countries are witnessing that the US has violated and violates UNSCR 2231 since it withdrew from JCPOA in May 2018.”

For the first time, “we are witnessing that a permanent member of the UNSC has violated a resolution drafted by the UN and threatens others to violate it.”

It is a matter of regret to say that a meeting has not so far been held to study the case in the UNSC, he criticized.