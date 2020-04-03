New York state had it deadliest day yet stemming from the coronavirus, with more than 500 fatalities, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday.

The death toll has gone up from 2,373 to 2,935 in the last 24 hours, Cuomo told reporters during a late morning press conference. He described it as the “highest single increase in the number of deaths since we started.”

The governor also warned that more people were going to die if additional ventilators don’t become more available. He said he is signing an executive order allowing the state to commandeer ventilators and distribute to hospitals as needed.

He also reiterated his frustration that badly needed personal protective equipment – or PPE – is not being produced more quickly.

Source: Websites