The number of deaths from the novel coronavirus doubled in a week to more than 10,000 on Friday, led by large jumps in Italy, Iran and Spain, and increasing the urgency for governments all over the world to contain the pandemic.

Earlier it had been announced that more than 245,000 people worldwide — including more than 14,000 people in the United States — have been infected with the new coronavirus, and the number of deaths from the outbreak continues to rise.

Lebanon has so far recorded 163 coronavirus cases, with four confirmed deaths and four cases of recovery.

