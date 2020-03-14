Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday negotiations between Moscow and Ankara will allow the two sides to implement all bilateral agreements pertaining to the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib.

“The negotiations with our Turkish partners held in Ankara were constructive. Their results will allow [the sides] to implement all agreements on the Idlib de-escalation zone that were reached by the Russian and Turkish presidents in Moscow on 5 March”, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that the two countries would hold their first joint patrol along the strategic M4 highway in Syria on Sunday (15 March).

Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, welcomed a de-escalation in Idlib during a phone conversation. Putin and Erdogan agreed on the need to continue regular dialogue on different levels to keep the situation on the ground in Idlib stable.

Source: Sputnik