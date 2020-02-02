Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says the Islamic Republic does not seek tension with any country, but it will never surrender in the face of the external pressures.

On Sunday, President Rouhani and members of his cabinet visited Imam Khomeini’s Mausoleum in southern Tehran, to renew allegiance to the ideals of the late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini as the nation prepares for 10 days of celebrations to commemorate the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Addressing the gathering, Rouhani said, “Imam Khomeini taught us that we can establish religious democracy with the help of people; he taught us that we can fight the [arrogant] powers and resist their pressures with the help of people.”

“Our people are well aware that today, we do not have any choice but to resist against the oppressors,” he stressed.

Stressing that Iran has never sought conflicts with any other country, he reiterated Tehran’s strong resistance in the face of challenges, saying “Surrender and abjection are not in our policy.”

The president referred to the continuous policy of oppression by the arrogant powers against the region’s nations, saying, “These days, we are witnessing a big stain in the history called the deal of the century, which is an extremely obnoxious plan for all the Muslims and freedom-seeking people of the world.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website