US House and Senate Democrats are pushing to rein in President Donald Trump’s military action and halt an escalation of hostilities.

The House is poised to vote on Thursday on an Iran war powers resolution aimed at restraining the President’s military action against Iran, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Wednesday.

Pelosi said in her statement announcing the vote that “members of Congress have serious, urgent concerns about the administration’s decision to engage in hostilities against Iran and about its lack of strategy moving forward.”

Pelosi had previously said that the House resolution would be similar to a measure introduced in the Senate by Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, which calls for the removal of US armed forces from hostilities with Iran not authorized by Congress.

In their effort to restrain US conflict with Iran, congressional Democrats are invoking the War Powers Resolution, otherwise known as the War Powers Resolution of 1973 or the War Powers Act.

Under the Constitution, the President acts as commander-in-chief of the US Army and Navy, but Congress has the power to declare war.

The War Powers Resolution further stipulates parameters of presidential and congressional war powers, including imposing procedural requirements to ensure that presidents keep Congress apprised of military decisions as well as provisions that provide Congress with a mechanism to suspend military operations initiated by the President in certain circumstances.

