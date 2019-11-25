A footage captured by surveillance cameras showed clearly how bandits in Jiyyeh area early Monday committed the horrific crime which claimed the two martyrs Hussein Shalhoub and Sanaa Al-Jondi.

The footage shows how the bandits had earlier put iron barriers on the highway which links Beirut to the South and stoned the car boarded by the two martyrs and Shalhoub’s daughter who was injured in the attack.

The video also displays how Shalhoub sped up to surpass the barriers before his car caught fire from his burnt tires put deliberately on the roads by the bandits. Consequently, the car was set ablaze.

Source: Al-Manar English Website