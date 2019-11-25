Israeli cabinet was informed this week by Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz that the Zionist entity is going to increase its renewable goals by 2030 from a symbolic 17% up to a laughable 30%, thus ensuring an expensive 70% monopoly of the power sector by the gas companies for another decade and more, Israeli media reported.

This means that Israeli energy security will become more and more vulnerable, as Hezbollah missiles become more and more accurate, according to the Jerusalem Post.

“In fact, once the new gas rig off Zichron Ya’acov goes live later this year, Hezbollah can quickly decapitate the Israeli economy with a barrage of missiles that can easily overwhelm Iron Dome,” Maya Jacobs and Yosef I. Abramowitz wrote in the JPost on Saturday.

Steinitz, and the Israeli security establishment, know that when it comes to energy, “Israel is about to be sent back to biblical times,” the report said.

It added that the smaller Tamar gas field was shut down for a day earlier this year because of threat of Hamas missiles from Gaza, noting that this, “from Hamas’s minor-league missiles compared to Hezbollah.”

The report further cited the attack which managed to shut down half of Saudi Arabia’s oil pumping with explosive drones two months ago, “despite the fact that Saudi fields are the most heavily guarded in the world.”

“According to press reports, Hezbollah has Iranian-supplied M600 missiles, Syrian-supplied SCUD-B missiles and is working with Iran to increase the precision of their estimated 140,000 missiles,” Jacobs and Abramowitz wrote, noting: “And the Iranians have submarines.”

The reported pointed to the Zionist entity’s lack of readiness to treat an oil spill.

“To add insult to injury, the government is also putting the economy in grave danger due to the fact that Israel is unprepared to treat an oil spill in case of a hit to the rigs, and there is also no compensation plan for the thousands of businesses that depend on a clean sea for their livelihood.”

The report also slammed that the Israeli cabinet “dominated by a right-wing acting government,” didn’t object this week when notified that the Israeli solar goal by 2030 is only going to be 30%, “even though Israel could be the first country by then to be powered 100% by the sun.”

“The cabinet acquiescence this week for only a modest increase in solar power is against our national security and economic interests. For a country blessed with endless sun and great technology – and obsessed with security – we’re sure acting like our decision-makers are in the pockets of the fossil,” the report concluded.

Source: Israeli media