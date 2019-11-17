Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani accused on Sunday anti-Revolutionary figures of supporting the unrest which took place in the Islamic Republic earlier on Saturday.

“According to the acquired documents, anti-Revolutionary figures supported the unrest on Saturday,” a member of the Iranian Parliament quoted Shamkhani as saying.

Ahmad Amirabadi elaborated that “Shamkhani referred to some documents proving that in the past two days, some groups organized by anti-Revolutionary figures, carrying weapons, attacked Iranian police forces and caused damages to banks and other public and private places.”

Some protests erupted in a number of cities on Saturday following the announcement the gasoline’s rationing and price hike.

Iran’s police spokesman said on Sunday that the force will counter those who seek to undermine the public security of the country.

“In current circumstances, some individuals who are led by enemies outside the country are taking advantage of people’s demands to undermine the public security and order,” said Second Brigadier General Ahmad Noorian, the Spokesperson of Law Enforcement Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“These disturbers have damaged public and private properties and caused fear among citizens and all these have no result other than making enemies of the Islamic Republic happy,” he said, according to Mehr news agency.

“Following numerous calls from the public who ask for returning of peace to the community and countering those who undermine the public security, the police will strongly confront malicious actions according to its inherent and legal duty,” he added.

Source: Iranian media