Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government approved a new settlement in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, his office said, just two days ahead of closely fought general elections.

Netanyahu’s cabinet agreed to turn the wildcat settlement of Mevoot Yericho in the Jordan Valley into an official settlement, the Zionist premier’s office said.

All settlements are viewed as illegal under international law, but ‘Israel’ distinguishes between those it has approved and those it has not.

Source: AFP