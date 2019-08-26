Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the construction of 300 new housing units in the West Bank settlement of Dolev, built illegally on al-Janiya village land to the west of Ramallah.

The move comes following the explosion on Friday near the village of Ein Arik to the west of Ramallah that killed one Israeli settler and injured two others.

Netanyahu reportedly has directed the Defense Ministry body responsible for authorizing West Bank construction to advance a plan for a new neighborhood in the Dolev settlement.

According to Media outlets, Netanyahu was quoted as saying that “We will deepen our roots and strike at our enemies. We will continue to strengthen and develop the settlements.”

