Three Syrian people were killed on Friday when a car exploded in the Turkish town of Reynahli, located in Hatay province near the border with Syria, some 750 meters from a local government office, according to local media reports.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reacted to the car blast, saying that initial investigations indicate that the explosion could be terror-related.

“According to preliminary information, this incident is related to terrorism. There was likely a bomb there. Three people who died inside the car were Syrians. However, there are no results of the investigation available yet, let’s wait”, Erdogan told reporters, as aired by NTV broadcaster.

Anadolu News Agency also reported two injured in the blast, adding that ambulances and police rushed to the scene.

Security has been boosted in the town, and roads have been blocked. No damage to buildings and infrastructure objects has been done.

In 2013, fifty-two people were killed in two car bomb attacks in Reyhanli. Ankara then blamed the tragedy on Syria’s intelligence agency.

