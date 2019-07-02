The Yemeni Unmanned Air Force has played a vital role in striking Saudi targets in various areas, as a military report shows that 36 drone attacks have been registered in this regard during the past two months.

The Yemeni rocketry force also intensified its operations, firing ballistic missile at different Saudi military targets over the same period.

Yemeni Army and Popular Committees have accelerated missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia in recent weeks in retaliation for the aggression on Yemen, the Wall Street Journal reported last week.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Al-Manar English Website