Yemeni forces announced on Tuesday that they have carried out a wide-scale operation against Saudi targets.

Yemen’s Al-Massirah TV channel quoted military source as saying that seven Yemeni drones staged strikes against vital Saudi facilities.

“The wide0scale operations comes in response for the ongoing aggression and siege against Yemeni people,” the source was quoted by Al-Massirah as saying.

“We’re ready to launch more attacks and deal blows if the aggression and blockade continue,” the source threatened.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led Coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Al-Massirah