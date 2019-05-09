British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said Thursday there can be “no military solution” to unrest in Libya after talks with the North African country’s prime minister, Fayez al-Sarraj.

During a meeting at Downing Street also attended in part by Prime Minister Theresa May, Hunt said they discussed “shared concerns about the deteriorating situation in Libya”.

“There can be no military solution — committing to a ceasefire and a return to UN-led political negotiations is the only way forward, but it takes two to tango,” Hunt said on Twitter.

Sarraj, the head of Libya’s internationally recognized government, has been in Europe this week seeking support against an attack on the capital Tripoli by Khalifa Haftar.

Source: AFP