The Yemeni army and popular committees frustrated on Friday an attack launched by Saudi-led mercenaries on Al-Ajasher Desert, inflicting heavy losses upon them.

The Yemeni forces kidnapped three of the attackers, besieged a large number of them, and destroyed 16 of their vehicles.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led Coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Al-Manar English Website