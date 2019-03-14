The US State Department has dropped references to the Israeli occupation in its 2018 human rights report on the Zionist entity, the Golan Heights, the West Bank and Gaza.

In contrast with earlier reports, the new paper does not describe the Golan Heights as an “occupied” area, watering down the wording, which now says the region is “Israeli-controlled”.

It comes as yet another sign of Washington’s growing support of the Zionist regime: earlier this week, US Senator Lindsey Graham said, after a tour of the occupied region, that he would push the Trump administration to formally recognize it as part of the Zionist entity.

Last month, Republican lawmakers in both chambers of Congress introduced bills “to ensure that Israel retains control of the Golan Heights”.

Additionally, last year the US opposed the latest United Nations motion calling on ‘Israel’ to end its occupation of the Golan Heights.

These displays of support for the Zionist entity come ahead of the early Israeli election, which is scheduled for 9 April. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is facing a criminal indictment on corruption charges, is campaigning for re-election for a fourth consecutive term.

Netanyahu has on a multitude of occasions stressed that Tel Aviv would not meet Syria’s demands and retreat to the 1967 lines because they were “indefensible”, and that the Golan Heights would “remain in the hands of Israel forever”.

