Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Monday morning began demolishing the family home of martyr Ashraf Na’alwa, in Tulkarem city, northern West Bank, as a form of collective punishment.

Local sources said that large forces of the occupation army had stormed the three-story house, located in Shuweika neighborhood, amid heavy firing of live bullets and tear gas, Palestine News Network (PNN) reported.

A large number of Israeli patrols and police, accompanied by a bulldozer, also surrounded the house before storming it, while soldiers fired teargas towards the citizens and journalists who were in the vicinity of the house.

Sources also pointed out that the soldiers opened fire towards the home of ex-prisoner, Ghassan Mahdawi, the martyr’s uncle. However, no injuries were reported.

IOF prevented journalists and photographers from reporting or taking photos while they were standing on a rooftop of an opposing house, as they raided the house and forced them to leave, according to PNN.

A special unit of the occupation army assassinated Ashraf Na’alwa (23 years) at dawn last Thursday, after being on the run for more than two months over murdering two Israelis in a shooting attack at the Barkan industrial area in the West Bank.

Source: Palestine News Network