UN Yemen envoy Martin Griffiths held a press conference, announcing that the ongoing talks in Sweden aimed at ending the Yemeni crisis has witnessed a remarkable progress pertaining a number of causes.

Griffiths added that the conferees (the national delegation and the Saudi-backed one) mulled re-opening Sanaa airport, de-escalation measures in Taiz and Hodeidah, carrying out the hostage swap deal and the economic situation, pointing out that there would be clear agreements on those issues.

The UN envoy’s office announced that the new round of talks would be held in the beginning of 2019.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led Coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Al-Manar English Website