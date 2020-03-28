Lebanese Ministry of Public Health announced that 21 new coronavirus cases were laboratory confirmed on Saturday, taking the total number of infections in the country to 412.

“twenty-one new laboratory-confirmed cases infected with the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered, including the cases diagnosed at the Rafic Hariri Governmental Hospital, and those reported from other university hospitals accredited by the Ministry,” the ministry said in a statement, carried by National News Agency (NNA).

“The total number of confirmed Corona patients until today, March 28, has reached 412 cases,” the ministry’s statement added.

It noted that a patient has died today, taking the number of deaths caused by the contagious disease nationwide to 8.

The Health Ministry, meanwhile, underlined the importance of implementing all preventive, reminding citizens to strictly remain at home.

Staying home “has become a moral individual and social responsibility and the duty of each and every citizen,” the ministry said, warning that “any negligence in this regards will expose citizens to legal liability.”

Source: NNA