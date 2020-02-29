The Lebanese health ministry announced Saturday in a statement three more coronavirus cases, which raises their total number to seven.

The statement added that the three cases had been in touch with the other infected patients, noting that they also had been quarantined at the Rafik Hariri University Hospital.

The ministry further urged the arrivals from the countries which witness the spread of the epidemic to enter a home quarantine and dial the phone number 76592699 whenever they feel any of the virus symptoms.

Source: NNA