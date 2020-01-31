The spokesman of the Yemeni Armed Forces General Yahya Sarea explained in a press conference Friday the details of the previously announced “Compact Structure” campaign which liberated Naham city and parts of Al-Jawf and Marib from the Saudi-led mercenaries.

General Sarea said that the mercenaries gathered in Naham in order to launch a major attack on Sanaa, adding that the Yemeni army and popular committees launched pro-active campaign to frustrate their plan.

General Sarea pointed out that the campaign liberated an area of 2500 square kilometers, killed or injured more than 3500 mercenaries, and led to the arrest of around 1500 of them.

Explaining the coordination between the infantry and the air defense units, General Sarea stressed that the Yemeni army and popular committees managed to baffle the movement of the Saudi warplanes “which carried out a large number of raids on our troops”.

General Sarea added that the Yemeni army and popular committees allowed the mercenaries who surrendered during the battle to flee the battlefield, highlighting frustrating a counter attack launched by the Saudi-led forces.

According to General Sarea, the mercenaries’ ranks witnessed a large scale collapse as the Yemeni army and popular committees seized or destroyed many of their vehicles and much of their munitions.

General Sarea noted that the rocketry forces struck the military airports in Jizan, Najran, Abha, Khamis Msheit and Aramco in response to the Saudi ongoing aggression on Lebanon.

This video shows more:

Source: Al-Manar English Website