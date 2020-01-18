Pakistan’s foreign minister said Iran has voiced readiness to engage in talks with its Arab states in the region.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who has shuttled between Washington and Tehran in the course of a week, discussed Iran and Afghanistan’s peace process Friday with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, five days after holding talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Qureshi said he understood that the Iranians “did not want to escalate things.”

“They don’t want war, they don’t want further bloodshed,” Qureshi told reporters in Washington, according to AFP.

Qureshi said that the Iranian leadership also signaled a willingness to ease tensions with its Arab neighbors.

The Iranians “highlighted the issues, the differences, they have had with other important countries in the region,” he said.

“They said they are willing to engage at any level and in any format,” Qureshi said.

Source: Tasnim News Agency