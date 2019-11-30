Dutch police were hunting an assailant who stabbed three minors in The Hague’s main shopping street as people looked for bargains on Black Friday.

The male attacker ran off after the incident at a department store in the city center that caused scenes of panic among the crowds of shoppers.

“We are currently taking all scenarios into account,” a police spokeswoman was quoted as saying by the ANP news agency about the attack, which came hours after two people died in a terror-related stabbing in London.

Source: AFP