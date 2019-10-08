“Iran has prepared the required plans for the fourth step of scaling down its JCPOA commitments,” Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Abbas Mousavi said on Tuesday.

“Europeans have not been successful to meet their JCPOA commitments and have tied all of their decisions and measure to Trump’s confirmation,” he said, adding, “Iran has its own plan and its own predictions and if the Europeans remain impotent, Iran will take the fourth step.”

Referring to President Rouhani’ HOPE initiative (Hormuz Peace Endeavor), he said “what President Rouhani and FM Zarif presented, about HOPE at recent UNGA, was just an overview of the formulated initiative and the full version of the plan will be submitted to Persian Gulf littoral states in near future.”

“The initiative will be implemented with the participation of regional countries and supervision of the UN,” Mousavi said.

A year after the US’ unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA, and in the face of EU’s lack of practical measures to protect Iran’s economy and trade ties against the US sanctions, Tehran announced its decision to row back on its nuclear commitments in compliance with articles 26 and 36 of the JCPOA.

As the first step, Iran increased its enriched uranium stockpile to beyond the 300 kilograms set by the JCPOA. Next, it announced that it had begun enriching uranium to purity rates beyond the JCPOA-limit of 3.76 percent.

The details of the third step was announced by the spokesperson of Iran’s nuclear energy organization in early September, which included the activation of 20 IR-4 and 20 IR-6 centrifuges.

Iran says its measures will be reversible as soon as Europe finds practical ways to shield the Iranian economy from unilateral US sanctions.

Source: Mehr News Agency