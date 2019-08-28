Yemeni drones (Qasef K2) launched two attacks on Saudi military sites in Jizan and Najran, inflicting heavy losses upon them.

The drone attacks come in the context of responding to the Saudi ongoing crimes against the Yemeni people.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Al-Manar English Website