The Yemeni rocketry force fired a ballistic missile at the command headquarters of the Saudi-led coalition in Najran, hitting the target and inflicting heavy losses upon them.

Yemeni army spokesman Yahya Sarea said that the missile fire depended on accurate intelligence data, stressing that the armed forces have gained the upper hand in the battle.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Al-Manar English Website