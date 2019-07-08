Belgian police are investigating the discovery of home-made explosives, knives and brass knuckles, but nothing immediately points to an attack plot, including against the Tour de France, prosecutors said Monday.

A worker found the arms on Saturday evening hidden by a stairway of a building in Anderlecht, a neighborhood of the capital Brussels through which the tournament’s cyclists raced at the weekend.

“At the current time, nothing suggests that these are explosives designed to commit a future attack,” the Brussels prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

“Nothing allows us to say that the Tour was being targeted,” prosecutor’s spokesman Denis Goeman told AFP.

“The theory of the discovery of an old cache of explosives is also being looked at,” the prosecutor’s office added.

Source: AFP