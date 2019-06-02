President Hassan Rouhani voiced confidence on Saturday that the Iranian People will push enemies back until final victory despite all hardships and pressures.

“The Iranian nation have endured hard months and days of standing up to the enemies, pushing them back step by step,” Rouhani told a cordial meeting with athletes, Mehr news agency reported citing his official website.

“Last year, the enemies imposed new sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran, sanctions that, as they say, are the maximum pressure on Iran throughout the history,” said Rouhani.

He stressed that the countries’ enemies had a false hope to force the Iranian nation to yield, “but the people have resisted heroically against the enemies despite all hardships and problems.”

Referring to the US, Rouhani said that the Islamic Republic’s enemy went back on their previous threats.

“The enemy who was saying last year that its goal was to eliminate the system of the Islamic Republic of Iran, today is explicitly saying that it wants nothing to do with the system,” he said.

“The enemy who was claiming that it is the greatest military power in the world, is announcing today that it does not seek war. A few months ago, their warships were freely coming and going in the Persian Gulf, but today, they have dropped their anchors 300-400 miles away at international waters.”

Stressing that the Iranian people have proved that they will not surrender to bullying tactics of greedy powers, he stressed: “we follow logic and negotiations with whoever comes to the table with respect and within the framework of international regulations, not those who make an order for negotiations.”

Source: Iranian media