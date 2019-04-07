Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has slammed India’s governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for purportedly trying to use false claims of Pakistan using an F-16 in an aerial incident between the two states at the end of February to promote “war hysteria”.

He further criticized the Indian government for allegedly trying to lie about downing a Pakistani F-16, something that a recent inspection by Pentagon officials ruled out.

“BJP’s attempt to win elections through whipping up war hysteria and false claims of downing a Pak F 16 has backfired with US Defense officials also confirming that no F16 was missing from Pakistan’s fleet”, he said.

Commenting on the US inspectors’ report, which said that none of the F-16s in Pakistan’s possession were missing, Khan noted that “the truth always prevails and is always the best policy”.