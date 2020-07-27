Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqhchi said the Islamic Republic will continue its peaceful nuclear program in accordance with IAEA regulations.

“Whenever our interests regarding the Nuclear Deal are served, we will be ready to return to all our JCPOA-related commitments,” Araqchi underscored.

He went on to say that Iran is a member of NPT and conducts its nuclear activities in accordance with IAEA regulations.

“As a responsible and accountable country to the international community, Iran has responded to all ambiguities and misinformation regarding its nuclear activities,” he added.

Referring to the US withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Araqchi maintained that Iran has fulfilled its commitment regarding the Deal, however, other parties failed to meet their obligations, claiming that their banking system is closely connected with the US financial system.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 between Iran and the so-called 5+1. Iran accepted to limit its nuclear program in return for the removal of UN sanctions. Despite all the reports of the IAEA which approved Iran’s adherence to its commitments, US President Donald Trump pulled his country out of the deal in May 2018 and unilaterally imposed harshest sanctions against Iran in defiance of the international law.

Tehran implemented a 1-year ‘strategic patience’ in face of sanctions, calling on other parties to the deal to safeguard its interests. One year after the US withdrawal, Tehran announced that it would reduce commitments to the deal in 60-day intervals.

Tehran’s fifth and final step was taken in early January. Iran announced that it will observe no operational limitations on its nuclear industry, with regard to the capacity and level of uranium enrichment, the amount of enriched materials as well as research and development.

The Iranian government, however, emphasized that it will continue to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] as was the case in the past. Iran has repeatedly announced that it is ready to resume fulfilling its commitments under the landmark nuclear deal if sanctions imposed on the country are removed and it can avail itself of the JCPOA’s benefits.

