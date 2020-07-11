Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations described the brutal assassination of Martyr Suleimani, the hero of the fight against terrorism in the region, as a clear example of state terrorism.

Majid Takht-Ravanchi made the remarks in the Virtual Counter-Terrorism Week.

The only way to fight terrorism is to strengthen multilateralism through increased international cooperation and a collective response to terrorism, he said.

He described unilateralist approaches as the most important challenge in dealing with international terrorism, adding that unilateral coercive measures prevent access to the necessary tools for a collective response to terrorism and undermine international efforts in this area.

Takht-Ravanchi called the US coercive actions against Iran as a structural violation of human rights, and a clear example of terrorism and, to a greater extent, economic terrorism which has deliberately targeted ordinary people and caused a lot of damage.

He described the brutal assassination of Martyr Suleimani, the hero of the fight against terrorism in the region, during an official visit to Iraq as a clear example of state terrorism and a gross violation of the fundamental principles of international law.

He also called the brutal repression of the Palestinian people the worst kind of terrorism which should be condemned by the international community.

In response to the accusations of the US representative against Iran, Takht-Ravanchi said that Iran has been at the forefront of the fight against terrorism in the region against groups such as ISIL and al-Qaeda, and in contrast, US interventionist policies in the region have been a major factor in the spread of terrorism in the region and around the world.

In addition, the United States is a major supporter of the MEK (Mujahedin-e Khalq), one of the most notorious terrorist groups that has killed more than 12,000 Iranians and a large number of Iraqis, he added.

He also called the United States responsible for continuing the tragedies and killing innocent people in Yemen.

Source: Iranian Agencies