Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Al-Moallem stressed on Tuesday that the real target behind US’ Caesar Act is to open the door for the return of terrorism as the case which was in 2011.

During a press conference in Damascus, Al-Moallem lashed out at US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Syria Envoy James Jeffrey over their statements about the Caesar Act.

Their statements “affirm that they are a choir of liars because those who want the interest of the Syrian people don’t conspire against their livelihood,” he was quoted as saying by SANA news agency.

“Caesar’s Act is the ‘law of desperate’, especially after victories achieved by Syria,” Al-Moallem affirmed.

The Syrian people are the only ones who will decide their future and US President Donald Trump, Pompeo and Jeffrey are not entitled to speak about it, he said.

The top Syrian diplomat said that Damascus is accustomed to dealing with the unilateral sanctions that were imposed in the country since 1978 under different titles, reaching the so-called Caesar act.

Al-Moallem, who is also deputy PM, called for turning the US act into an opportunity to raise the national economy and achieve self-sufficiency, deepen coordination with friends and allies in all fields.

In this context, he stressed that Syria’s war against terrorism will not stop.

The Syrian FM wondered if US behavior towards Syria pours in the interest of the Syrian people.

“The US troops are positioned near the oil wells. They are burning the wheat fields. They are also threatening friendly countries that want to contribute to the reconstruction process in Syria. Does this serve Syria’s interest?”

He affirmed, meanwhile, that Washington “is investing in terrorism, and the proof is their transporting the leaders of Deash terrorist into Iraq, and supporting Jabhat al-Nusra and the Turkish regime in its aggression on Syria, so they lie when talking about the interest of the Syrian people.”

On the other hand, Al-Moallem voiced Syria’s determination to stand by the Palestinian people and to reject the Israeli occupation plots to annex territories from the west Bank.

The US defends Israeli interests, but its withdrawal from the region is inevitable, he added.

Al-Moallem reiterated Damascus’ stance towards Turkey, saying: “Turkey occupies territories from Syria and the lessons of history have taught us that the peoples which struggle for the sake of their freedom and sovereignty will win at the end.

Al-Moallem stressed that there are no exceptions in the so-called “Caesar Act” and the Americans lie when they say it excludes medical and food items.

The Syrian people will not allow anyone to interfere in their constitution and will only accept a national constitution that meets their aspirations, al-Moallem said.

He noted that Syria stands by Egypt to support its national security.

Al-Moallem underlined Syria’s support to the Libyan national army and institutions and keenness on the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the Libyan territories.

Source: Al-Manar English Website and SANA