Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (the Levant Liberation Board of the Al-Nusra Front) announced its units in Idlib countryside arrested the dissent commander Jamal Zayneye (nicknamed as Abu Malik Al-Talli) after besieging his house in the area.

The move was ordered by the general leader of Tahriri al-Sham Abu Mohammad Al-Jolani, according to the media reports which added that Al-Talli had announced his defection around 10 days earlier.

It is worth noting that Abu Malik Al-Talli was the leader of Nusra terrorists in Arsal outskirts who were involved in kidnapping dozens of Lebanese servicemen in 2014 and that he was behind capturing nuns from Syria’s Maaloula convent before striking a deal to liberate them.

Source: Al-Manar English Website