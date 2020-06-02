The number of people who have been infected with or died of the novel coronavirus in Iran has begun to rise in comparison with the past few days, Iranian media reported on Monday citing statistics.

Speaking at a daily press conference on Monday, Health Ministry Spokesperson Kianoosh Jahanpoor said the number of people tested positive for COVID-19 across the country has risen to 154,445 following the detection of 2,979 new cases since yesterday.

The coronavirus death toll in Iran now stands at 7,878 following the death of 81 patients over the past 24 hours, he added.

The daily fatalities and new infections had reached 63 and 2,516 respectively a day before.

The spokesman also noted that 121,004 patients have recovered from coronavirus infection so far and have been discharged from the hospital.

Among those undergoing treatment in the hospital at present, 2,578 patients have critical health conditions because of more severe infection, Jahanpoor said, as quoted by Tasnim news agency.

He also noted that 955,865 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far.

More than 6,267,000 people have been infected with COVID-19 globally, and the death toll has exceeded 373,000.

Source: Iranian media